Rehmerts donates to Darke County Parks

DARKE COUNTY — In December, 2017, Darke County Parks held the first snowman decorating contest during the annual Winter Wonderland Luminary walk. The contest was extremely popular with several organizations and business participating.

The success of that first event was undoubtedly due to the time and effort of parks maintenance supervisor, Wayne Nichols. Wayne spent the day after Thanksgiving, on his personal time hauling logs, stacking and securing them as the foundation for the snowmen. Without Wayne’s knowledge, patience and equipment, the daunting task never would have been accomplished. Sadly, on December 3, 2017, the day after the luminary walk and contest, Wayne suddenly passed away. To honor Wayne and his hard work, Darke County Parks named this special contest after him.

In its 4th year, the Wayne Nichols Memorial Snowman Decorating Contest took place Dec. 4 to 6, during the 13th Annual Winter Wonderland Luminary event at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Thank you to the five organizations and businesses who participated, including Stelvideo Jr. Grange #216, Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, Rehmert’s Kawasaki KTM, Denlinger Home Solutions LLC, and Annie Oakley Center Foundation.

People’s choice award winner for 2020 was voted on by Facebook ‘likes’ on the park’s page. Rehmert’s Kawasaki KTM received the most likes at over 270. Darke County Parks would like to thank Rehmert’s Kawasaki KTM for donating their prize winnings back to the park district!

