STAR 88.3 gives love

DARKE COUNTY — STAR 88.3, the local Christian radio station, loves to give love all year long. Several times a year, the station accepts nominations for people to bless in a special way. Christmas is one of those opportunities. This month, STAR 88.3 surprised people in Covington, Maria Stein, and Union City.

Amy is a single mom in Covington. She has three kids and she works on the front lines in the COVID fight. Finances are a concern. STAR 88.3 surprised her with a basket of gift cards and goodies for her and the kids. It was a blessing to surprise Amy.

Delores, from Maria Stein, is a recent widow, since her husband passed away in June. She has spent her entire life serving others – family, friends, and the community. Due to COVID-19, she decided to cancel her family’s Christmas. STAR 88.3 wanted Delores to know that she is loved and appreciated for all she does. We met her at Do Good Restaurant and Ministry in Osgood. She found a room full of people who wanted to surprise her and let her know she is appreciated! STAR 88.3 gave her a basket and flowers.

Mike is a Marine veteran living in Union City. He has overcome so much – addiction, the loss of his entire family, and many serious health issues – only to be in a very serious accident in October that put him in a wheelchair. Mike has many broken bones that are still healing from the accident. STAR 88.3 wanted him to know God has a plan for his life and he will get through these hard times. Mike also got a basket from STAR 88.3.

STAR 88.3 is listener supported, so it is the station’s supporters that make events like this possible. So many local businesses have been a part of this Christmas outreach as well. STAR 88.3 would like to thank Bolyard Heating & Cooling, Julie Willis from EB Real Estate, Anne’s Avon, Helen’s Flowers, The Journey Home in Winchester, and Do Good Restaurant and Ministry in Osgood for their donations.

“This community’s generosity never ceases to amaze us,” said STAR 88.3 community representative Naomi Cantrell. “We had a lot of very deserving entries this year, and we do what we can. The businesses and individuals who donated show once again, even in a year of COVID, that our community is a wonderful place. It is a blessing to put together these opportunities to give love to some very deserving people.”

STAR 88.3 is based in Fort Wayne, IN and can be heard locally on 88.9 in Darke County and the surrounding area.

Recipients of a gift basket courtesy of STAR 88.3 https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_amy..jpg Recipients of a gift basket courtesy of STAR 88.3 Provided photo