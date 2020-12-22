Arcanum recognizes school board

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local School District will join more than 700 school districts throughout Ohio to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month, Superintendent John Stephens announced.

“Our school board members serve the citizens of the Arcanum-Butler District and often make difficult choices for our district, all with minimal pay,” said Stephens. “Their focus is always on the future success of the children in our district. This year our Board made the decision that our kids needed to be in school daily for in-person instruction to the extent we could do so safely. The decision was largely representative of our community whom the board represents. I am thankful for their direction and trusting that the administrative team and staff could make it happen. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools. The Arcanum-Butler board is responsible for an annual budget of over $12 million, 1100 students, and 125 employees.

“It’s more important than ever that communities support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow,” Stephens concluded. “Please take a moment and tell school board members ‘thanks for caring about our children and giving so much to our community.’ Let them know we support them and that their dedicated service is recognized and truly appreciated.”

The board members serving Arcanum-Butler Local Schools and their years of service are: Board President, Ed Everman, who has served on the Arcanum-Butler Local Board since 1998, Mark Trask, who began serving in February of 2011, Bev Delk, who began in January of 2012, Kelly Norris, who started in April of 2013 and Eric Moore, who began in January of 2018.