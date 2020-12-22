Humphreys announces retirement

VERSAILLES — Mark Humphreys, Chief of Police in Versailles, recently announced his retirement, effective Jan. 29, 2021.

Humphreys was sworn into the position in August of 2004, and has spent 16 and a half years with the department. Prior to arriving in Versailles, Humphreys worked as a Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy for 25 and a half years. Humphreys, now 65 years old, has spent nearly 42 years in total working in law enforcement. When asked about his time on the job, Humphreys praised the Versailles community for its welcoming and helpful attitude.

“I think Versailles is a great community, and I have enjoyed my time as chief there,” Humphreys said. “They have a great school and great people. It has been an absolute pleasure to work in Versailles for the past 16 years.”

Humphreys also noted that he enjoyed working with county staff, as well.

“I enjoyed working with everyone in the county,” Humphreys concluded. “I enjoyed working with all law enforcement, fire departments, EMS, dispatchers, the jail, the prosecutors office — I just can’t say enough good things about Versailles and the greater Darke County community.”

When asked about his plans for retirement, Humphreys stated that he doesn’t have any concrete plans as of now. He noted he would like to find something, possibly three days a week or so, to keep him busy and out in the community.

Humphreys currently resides in Ft. Loramie with his wife Norma, where he said he will be staying for the foreseeable future. He and his wife have three kids — Jace, Ryan, and Jordyn.

The Village of Versailles has yet to publicly release who the next police chief will be. There will be a follow-up article as soon as this information becomes available.

