Midmark announces CEO transition

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., a leading clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, today announced that John Baumann will be stepping out of his CEO role which will transfer to Jon Wells, effective April 1, 2021. Baumann will focus on his position as a director of the board, a position he has held since 2009.

Wells was promoted to president on Sept. 15, 2020. Baumann will continue to transition his leadership responsibilities to Wells which will be completed on March 31, 2021. Baumann will transition away from his leadership role and devote his time to Midmark as a board member and Wells will have full management and leadership responsibilities as president and CEO, effective April 1, 2021. The Midmark board of directors approved the appointment of Wells to CEO on Dec. 18, 2020.

Midmark grew significantly during Baumann’s tenure as president and CEO. The company’s growth was stimulated through strategic investments made in the organization’s capabilities, innovative solutions and technologies, customer-facing systems and three acquisitions. During this time, the organization added more than 550 employees and approximately 265,000 square-feet of manufacturing space across sites in Lebanon, Leesburg and Versailles, Ohio; Buffalo Grove, Ill; Carthage, Mo.; and Traverse City, Mich. Outside of manufacturing, the company has invested in additional corporate facilities across the United States, including a 114,000 square-foot technology and customer experience center at its Versailles, Ohio, campus. The company recently announced a 32,000+ square-foot hotel to support the company’s growing customer and employee engagement opportunities in Versailles and to promote the economic vitality of the community that is home to the company’s largest operations site.

Baumann stated, “I absolutely cherished my time here engaging with teammates in pursuit of opportunities to grow Midmark. I especially enjoyed the new friends and relationships that I have formed over these years at Midmark. I am deeply grateful to all our Midmark teammates for their support and hard work. Midmark is a special place with such positive energy. I can look to my future invigorated and energized for the new adventures and challenges that lie ahead knowing that Jon Wells and our leadership team are in place to take Midmark into its future. I want to thank our Midmark board for their direction and support of me and our leadership team.”

In reference to Wells’ promotion to president in Sept. 2020, Baumann said, “Jon is uniquely qualified for this role. Through his deep market and customer knowledge, thought leadership and insight, he has an expansive network in healthcare and amongst Midmark’s channel partner communities. His strategic mindedness allows him to discern the long-term and potential ramifications in every decision. He has established himself as a values-based leader, caring for others while managing what is best for our organization.”

Wells has held positions in sales, project management, marketing and senior leadership. As vice president of marketing, he led both forward-thinking upstream and downstream marketing. He played a significant role in Midmark’s rebranding efforts, which included the assessment, customer research, ideation and implementation of Midmark’s new brand identity across the organization.

Wells currently sits on the board of the Health Industry Distributors Association’s (HIDA) education foundation, is a former board member and president of the Healthcare Manufacturers Management Council (HMMC) and has held roles on several industry trade councils. Wells is also engaged in his community—volunteering time to support projects in New Bremen, Ohio, with his wife Suzanne and four children.

Midmark Corporation is the only clinical environmental design company that enables a better care experience for the medical, dental and animal health markets. With nearly 2,000 teammates worldwide, Midmark focuses on harmonizing clinical room design, technology and workflows, creating a better experience for providers and patients at the point of care. Founded in 1915 and headquartered in the greater Dayton, Ohio, area, Midmark maintains production facilities and administrative offices in Versailles, Ohio, with eight additional locations in the United States as well as subsidiaries in India and Italy. To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark.com.

Jon Wells (left), the appointed CEO of Midmark Corp., alongside John Baumann (right), the current CEO. Wells will begin his role as CEO on April 1, 2021.