One dead following Preble County crash

PREBLE COUNTY — Chase Spencer, 35, of West Elkton, the son of Darke County Sheriff Toby Spencer, was killed in a car accident Monday evening in Preble County.

The accident was reported to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office at around 7:40 p.m., and Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after officers arrived. The crash occured on SR-503 south of Gratis Jacksonburg.

According to a report released by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Spencer’s pickup truck veered off of the right side of the roadway before over correcting and travelling off the left side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and tree.

Chief Deputy at the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Mark Whittaker released this statement on Monday evening:

“The men and women of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office only wish to express our sympathies to our Sheriff and his family in this time of loss. The employees of his office will continue to support him in whatever way he needs. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office also thanks the Preble County Sheriff and his office, as well as the first responders, for the professional handling of this tragic accident.”

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Officer was expected to perform an autopsy on Tuesday, but details have yet to be released. Spencer was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Preble County Coroner’s Office.