Rumpke holiday announcements

GREENVILLE — Despite smaller celebrations, Rumpke team members are still preparing for extra trash curbside this holiday season.

“We see an increase in trash and recycling every year between Thanksgiving and New Year’s,” said Corporate Communications Manager at Rumpke, Molly Yeager. “With more people at home this holiday season, and an increase in online shopping, it’s possible we may see even more trash and recycling at the curb this year.”

Traditionally, Americans throw away 25 percent more material during the holidays. With more waste at the curb, Rumpke reminds customers that not everything belongs in trash and recycling containers.

“Liquids, flammable items and batteries should be left out of trash cans, and batteries, plastic bags and clothing should stay out of recycling containers,” Yeager said.

Other common holiday items that land you on Santa’s naughty list if placed in recycling containers include: Christmas lights, extension cords, plastic bags, bibbons, bows and tinsel, tissue paper, metallic/foil wrapping paper, plastic packaging and plastic toys, and Christmas trees and wreaths (both real and artificial).

“We maintain a list of what can be recycled on our website, www.rumpke.com,” Yeager said. “If you are questioning whether something belongs in your trash or recycling, please ask. We’re here to help.”

As a reminder, Rumpke collection will be delayed one day because of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Customers with Friday collection will be picked up on Saturday during both weeks. Normal collection resumes the week of Jan. 4.

For more information on Rumpke’s holiday schedule, and to review recycling and trash guidelines, visit www.rumpke.com.