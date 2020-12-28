Teen airlifted following fall

NEW WESTON — CareFlight was requested to the scene of an injury late Saturday evening following a teen girl’s fall from a grain bin.

At approximately 11:57 p.m., emergency personnel from the North Star Fire Department responded along with Ansonia Rescue, CareFlight and Darke County deputies to the 6100 block of State Route 705 on a report of a female with injuries from a fall.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old female was found after falling an estimated 30 feet from a grain bin. Details leading up to the incident are not known at this time. However, the property is known for housing both a dairy farm and a trucking company.

The teenage girl was treated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue prior to being transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight for further treatment and evaluation. Her condition remains unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

CareFlight transported a teenage girl to Miami Valley Hospital Saturday night following a fall from a grain bin. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Comer-6363.jpeg CareFlight transported a teenage girl to Miami Valley Hospital Saturday night following a fall from a grain bin. Jim Comer | Darke County Media

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com