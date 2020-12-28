Spirit Medical acquires new vehicles, equipment

GREENVILLE— The owners of Spirit Medical Transport, LLC, didn’t let COVID-19 dampen the spirits of the company’s annual Christmas party this past week.

As employees stood with their families in front of their cars and others watched live from the comfort of their own homes, Owners Brian K. Hathaway and Aaron Guthrie began what has become the yearly Christmas reveal.

Hathaway explained two of the Christmas presents this year came a few months early, when two small passenger buses were delivered in September that are used primarily to transport local students to and from classes for various county school districts.

When it was all said and done though, those attending saw the reveal of one new 2020 Dodge caravan; three new 2020 Dodge wheelchair vans; four fully stocked 2020 Ford Transit Medix ambulances; two fully stocked 2021 Ford E-350 Medix box ambulances; four new Ferno Power X1 cots; one Ferno iNX power load stretcher with the new bariatric component capable of lifting patients up to 1,100 pounds; 10 brand new Lifepak 15 cardiac monitors with various specialized components; six brand new Toughbook computers; and one Hercules 6000 automatic car wash.

“Over the past three years as a company we have made a significant investment into having one of the best fleet of vehicles on the road,” Hathaway explained. “To save our employees precious time from having to hand wash their new vehicles at the end of their shift, they will now be able to have it washed from top to bottom in a matter of minutes, thanks to the new automatic wash system we have purchased.”

The company would like to thank the following companies and individuals for all of their support in making the Christmas surprise possible:

Penn Care – Mike Bowman, Tyler Keeley, and Tara Savon; Freedom Motors – Kevin Barnes; Greenville Federal – Nick Good, Tina Jones, Jeff Knise, and Members of the Bank Board; Ferno – Bill Chrisovergis; Stryker – Pete Landry and Alan Waters; Ohio Signs – Brian Reeser; Ohio Department of Public Safety, Inspector – Adam Blake, Medical Transportation Director – David Fiffick; A-OK Fire Protection-Tyler Edwards; Peck Sound Systems – Greg Peck; Henry Schein EMS – Scott Bruner; Four-U-Office Supply – Taylor Uhlenhake; Bruner Advertising – Rick Bruner; Hercules Systems, Inc. – Robert Mann; JP Mohler, LLC – Justin Mohler and Kalen Swan; Agri Air – Charles Zimmer for piloting Santa to the party; Santa’s Helper – Gary Moore; Assured Partners – Sharon Holland; Tim Clopp Photography; The Darke County Agricultural Society for the use of the buildings to hide all 10 vehicles; Cynthia Bruner; Darleen Wilcox; Aaron Guthrie; Brian K. Hathaway; Ault, Henderson & Lewis – Dave Snider; John & Deb Hathaway; Audrey & Naomi Hathaway; Carol Hathaway; Steve Garrison.

Spirit Medical Transport, LLC, employs over 100 people and serves western Ohio and eastern Indiana with stations in Greenville, Celina, Van Wert, Sidney, and Liberty, Ind.

Spirit Medical Transport surprised its employees with new vehicles and equipment. Shown are 10 Lifepak 15 heart monitors revealed to those attending the company party virtually or by watching from inside their cars. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_2020-Lifepack-Photo.jpg Spirit Medical Transport surprised its employees with new vehicles and equipment. Shown are 10 Lifepak 15 heart monitors revealed to those attending the company party virtually or by watching from inside their cars. Provided photo