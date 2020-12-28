DCP offers Christmas tree recycling

DARKE COUNTY — After the holidays, most real trees make their way to the curb to be hauled off to the landfill. Because trees are biodegradable, many people believe that there will be no harm in doing so. So what’s the problem? When organic waste, like a live tree, breaks down in a landfill, it does so without oxygen. In this process, methane is released. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas with a 100-year global warming potential 25 times that of CO2.

In an effort to keep trees out of the landfill, Darke County Park District is offering our Christmas tree recycling once again. Collection begins Dec. 26, 2020 through Jan. 16, 2021. Just drop off your tree at Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W. in Greenville. Trees will be then be shredded to replenish mulch on the park district’s walking paths. Some trees are also used to provide enrichment in the form of perching options and shelter in the enclosures for the birds of prey. DCP is accepting natural trees only, no greenery or wreaths, and no flocked trees (fake snow). Please remove all ornaments, tinsel, and lights before drop-off, and no plastic bags.

For more information, or to learn more about the Darke County Parks, call 937-548-0165.

Spirit, the red-tailed hawk, sits atop one of the recycled Christmas trees dropped off last season at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Tree recycling runs from Dec. 26, 2020 to Jan. 16, 2021.