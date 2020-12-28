Court hears assault, domestic violence charges

GREENVILLE — Six people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Eric Holder, 37, of Union City, was sentenced to 9 months incarceration with the ODRC, with 10 days jail time credited. This sentence relates to a charge that Holder previously pleaded guilty to which cites attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. Holder, along with another man, was arrested July 17, 2020, following an incident in which the two men assaulted a third man at a South Stateline Road residence. The victim suffered a broken arm during the assault. Holder also has a mandatory three year post release control period when he gets out of prison.

Justin Thobe, 36, of West Manchester, was sentenced to seven days jail time, with two days credited, and to community control sanctions for a period of up to 60 months. The sentence relates to a domestic violence charge that Thobe previously pleaded guilty to. He was ordered to complete all the necessary treatment recommendations, including anger management and drug abuse programs, and to maintain employment. If he fails to comply with these orders, he faces up to 10 months in prison.

Jeremy Clarkson, 31, of Dayton, was sentenced to 31 days in jail with 31 credited, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $924.28 on a one count indictment citing grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. This sentence directly followed a plea agreement in which another count of grand theft of a motor vehicle was dropped, along with one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and one count of receiving stolen property. Clarkson is currently incarcerated with the ODRC for previous criminal convictions in Miami County.

Russell E. Baker Jr., 41, of Greenville, was arraigned on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. If convicted, Baker faces a maximum prison sentence of 6 years, and a maximum fine of $20,000. He was appointed public defender David Rohrer and his bond, set on Dec. 10, remains at $25,000 cash, surety, or property. Baker pleaded not guilty and his next appearance is scheduled for Jan 29.

Ryan D. Acker, 40, of Greenville, faces a maximum prison sentence of 11 to 16 and a half years, and a maximum fine of $20,000, if convicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. Acker retained his previous lawyer, pleaded not guilty, and was granted an OR bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Jack Daniels, 29, of Greenville, was arraigned on two counts of possession of drugs, one for methamphetamine and one for heroin, each fifth-degree felonies. If convicted, Daniels faces a maximum prison sentence of two years and a maximum fine of $5,000, neither of which are mandatory. He pleaded not guilty and was appointed public defender Matthew Pierron. Daniels’ bond was set at $25,000 cash, surety, or property, and his next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 28.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. To contact him, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

