New Madison library trustees to meet Jan. 11

NEW MADISON — The New Madison Public Library Trustees held their final board meeting of 2020 on Dec. 14. The trustees’ next meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 11 at a new time for 2021 meetings — 5:30 p.m. At this organizational meeting, trustees will decide upon standing committee members, swear in Christel Brooks who is returning for a second term, and recognize our returning fiscal officer, Christine Cela. At this time, trustees plan to meet virtually, but the public is still welcome. Contact the library for further information.

A 2020 recipient for the annual Phyllis Cole Dubbs Library Service Award was also recommended by the director and approved by the Dubbs family representative. This year’s award goes out to the staff of NMPL. They have gone above and beyond the call of duty to serve our communities throughout 2020. The Dubbs Family, NMPL Trustees, and the director would like to publicly thank Kim, Michele, Gwen, Stephanie, Mirelis, and Tracy for their continuing service. A private celebration was held at the library to honor the staff, but friends of NMPL and patrons can send cards to P.O. Box 32, New Madison, OH 45346 to congratulate and thank them.