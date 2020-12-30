Arcanum discusses “Sutton’s,” CARES Act funds

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Village Council met Tuesday evening for its final meeting of 2020.

During the administrative reports, Village Administrator Bill Kessler informed council that the property formerly known as “Sutton’s,” was put under contract by a property development company. He noted that this development is not set in stone yet, but that the future of the property looks promising. He estimated that it will take four to six months before there is a closing on the property.

“I can say, at this point in time, the prospect for bringing a grocery store back into town looks really good,” Kessler concluded.

Kessler also informed council that he had made his decision on the hiring of a new lineworker for the village. The council then passed a motion to hire the new employee effective Jan. 11, 2021.

Village Fiscal Officer Toni Stanley reported on CARES Act spending in the village, and how the village plans to use the rest of their funds. Stanley reported that the village has outstanding purchase orders for village maintenance in the amount of approximately $68,000, that the village plans to use CARES Act funds for. Stanley also noted that the village, as they have said for months, plans to use any leftover funds for the police and fire department payroll. The village has held off on spending on payroll until all of the village projects have been paid off.

To conclude the meeting, the village adopted ordinances amending village expenditures, and enacting the American Legal Publishing’s Ohio Basic Code for the 2021 year.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

