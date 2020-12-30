Greenville police blotter

WARRANT

December 23, 11:47 a.m.: GPD responded to the Darke County Courthouse to pickup Hiram Roberts, who had previously been arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court on a theft charge. He was transported to the Darke County Jail where he was held on a bond of $575.

December 28, 6:15 p.m.: Eyvonne Fields was arrested on a warrant for trespassing. She was transported to the Darke County Jail where she will later be released to a corrections officer.

TRAFFIC

December 28, 2:58 p.m.: Officers responded to Wayne HealthCare, 835 Sweitzer Street, in reference to a private property accident. The complainant alleged that a vehicle had collided with theirs and left a long mark along the driver’s side door. There are no suspects at this time.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

December 26, 10:17 p.m.: Ashley Finfrock was issued a citation for disorderly conduct at Taco Bell, 1120 Russ Road, for being heavily intoxicated and continually resisting and ignoring police.

DRUGS

December 25, 6:56 p.m.: Police responded to the 100 block of Meadow Lane in reference to an overdose. The victim was revived on the scene by Greenville rescue and a syringe was located nearby, but officers were unable to tell who it belonged to.

VANDALISM

December 25, 12:10 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Markwith Avenue in reference to a vandalism complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant who informed police that her grandson’s car had been vandalized. The driver’s side tires were slashes, the windshield was broken, and there were numerous dents on the car. There are no suspects at this time.

December 26, 11:50 a.m.: Police responded to the 100 block of Ridgeview Street in reference to a vandalism complaint. The complainant stated that both sets of tires on he and his girlfriend’s cars had been slashed. There are no suspects at this time.

DECEASED

December 25, 9:14 a.m.: Officers responded to the 600 block of Spring Street in reference to a dead body. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was elderly, and contacted family members. Nothing further.

December 28, 9:34 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Russ Road in reference to a dead body. The Darke County Coroner’s investigation concluded the deceased had passed of natural causes.

MISCELLANEOUS

December 28, 11:20 p.m.: Police responded to a call near the 300 block of Riffle Avenue and were informed that a woman had found a missing check. The check was taken into police property until it can be delivered to the correct person.

December 28, 11:31 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Third Street in reference to a runaway juvenile. Officers were unable to locate the juvenile and the incident was reported to the juvenile probation department.

