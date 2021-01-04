Court hears drug possession, arson charges

GREENVILLE — Five people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Betsy Hall, of Greenville, was arraigned on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, Hall faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 months, and a maximum fine of $2,500, neither of which are mandatory. Hall retained her previous lawyer, pleaded not guilty, and was granted an OR bond. Her next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8.

Dustin Westfall, 32, of Union City, faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 months, and a maximum fine of $2,500, if convicted, on one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. Westfall pleaded not guilty, was granted an OR bond, and was appointed public defender David Rohrer. His next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Jalen Lenon, 25, of Greenville, was sentenced to community control sanctions for a period of up to 60 months, and ordered to pay the restitution amount of $749.29. He was also ordered to serve 13 days local jail time at a later date. This sentence relates to a charge citing attempted burglary, a third-degree felony, that Lenon previously pleaded guilty to. If he fails to comply with the terms of his sentencing, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 months.

Mason Gabbard, 28, of Castine, was sentenced to 15 days in jail with 7 credited, community control sanctions for a period of up to 60 months, and was ordered to pay the restitution amount of $1,000. He must also register as an arson offender with the primary local law enforcement wherever he resides. Gabbard previously pleaded guilty to arson, a fourth-degree felony. If he fails to comply, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 14 months.

Jesse Cheadle, 30, of Greenville, was sentenced to community control sanctions for a period of up to 60 months for a charge he previously pleaded guilty to that cites attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Gabbard https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_gabbard.jpg Gabbard Westfall https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_westfall.jpg Westfall

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. To contact him, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

