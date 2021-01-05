DC Makers Co-op host ‘Self Care Saturday’ Jan. 9

GREENVILLE — Darke County Makers Co-op in downtown Greenville will be holding a fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 9, themed “Self Care Saturday.”

“Self Care Saturday” will be a socially-distanced event with 11 private stations. Each participant will have the opportunity to visit stations for 10 minute sessions each. Tickets are available in two tiers, 40 minutes worth of sessions for $25 or 90 minutes worth of sessions for only $50. Ticket holders will choose which practitioners they would like to visit and take home information to continue their self-care journey after the event.

Each station will be a unique experience, and will include aromatherapy, reiki, sound healing, health assessment, medical massage, Thai yoga massage, energy cleansing and grounding, a psychic medium, tarot reading, sigil making and pranayama breathing techniques. There will also be a silent auction including sessions, counseling with a licensed minister, spell jars, and more.

Darke County Makers Co-Op is a not for profit organization created to improve the quality of life for the people of Darke County and surrounding areas by providing opportunities for artistic and cultural expression through classes, sponsoring clubs and providing space for artists and makers to market their work.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite at bit.ly/3ohwRAvs or at DCMC, 311 S. Broadway, Greenville. Proceeds from the event will go to Darke County Makers Co-op operations. Any questions can be directed to the Darke County Makers Co-op Facebook page or call A.J. at 937-670-4779.