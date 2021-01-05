Greenville Board of Education meetings

GREENVILLE — The Board of Education of the Greenville City School District, Darke County, Ohio, will conduct the following meetings:

Special Meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, an extension of the Board of Education, Thursday, Jan. 7 at 11:00 a.m. until noon in the Anna Bier Civic Center, Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the committee. Business advisory meeting is to be virtual by Zoom. Public is welcome to watch Zoom in Anna Bier Civic Room but others will be attending remotely.

Special Meeting of the Local Professional Development Committee, an extension of the Board of Education, Thursday, Jan. 7 at 1:30 p.m., in Conference Room 011 at the Greenville Elementary School, 1111 N. Ohio Street, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is for a work session, and to present any business that may come before the committee.

Organizational Meeting of said Board of Education, Thursday, Jan. 14 at 6:00 p.m., in the Auditorium at Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is for a public hearing regarding the organization of said board of education.

Special Meeting to serve the purpose of a regular meeting of said Board of Education, Thursday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m., in the Auditorium at Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the board.

Individuals wishing to attend meetings must comply with a health check (temperature) and social distancing measures; a mask is also recommended.