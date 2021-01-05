Local briefs

Municipal Court stats for December 2020

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for December 2020.

There were 245 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in December 2020. The cases are broken down as follows: 51 criminal, 4 O.M.V.I., 122 other traffic and 68 civil cases. There were 338 cases terminated/disposed of in December 2020. For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.

Arcanum School Board to meet Jan. 14

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will hold its Regular/Organizational Board of Education Meeting, budget hearing, and public hearing for the proposed 2021-2022 district calendar on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Board of Education office.

Darke Co. Educational Service Board meets Jan. 11

GREENVILLE — Notice is hereby given that the Organizational Meeting and the January Regular Meeting of the Darke County Educational Service Center Governing Board is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the Darke County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 5279 Education Drive, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting will be board organization and for all regular general purposes.

Hollansburg chicken pot-pie dinner Jan. 17

HOLLANSBURG — The Hollansburg American Legion will serve a chicken pot-pie dinner Sunday, Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. until sold out. The menu consists of old fashioned chicken pot-pie, mashed potatoes, your choice of green beans or corn, cole slaw or applesauce, cake or pie, and drink. Carry-out is available and everyone is welcome. Cost is $7.50 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under. For further information, call 937-997-4521. Social distancing will be observed.

Bradford Board of Education meets Jan. 11

BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, at 760 Railroad Avenue, Bradford, to consider the matter of organization and other business which may be necessary to transact. The regular monthly meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. following the organizational meeting. The public is invited to join the virtual meetings by video conference using the information on the district website at www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the board must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. that day. The regular session may be followed by an executive session if necessary as provided by law.

Owen Paulus named to dean’s list at MVNU

MOUNT VERNON, OHIO — Owen Paulus has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Paulus, a junior majoring in Engineering (Electrical). He is a 2018 graduate of Greenville High School, and the son of Kelly Paulus of Greenville, Ohio, and Barry of Greenville, Ohio.