Davidson to object to electors

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) will join other Republican legislators in objecting to electors during Wednesday’s electoral count in Washington, D.C. it was announced Tuesday.

In advance of the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress to certify the results of the electoral college, Rep. Davidson issued the following statement:

“On January 6, I will object to electors from states that failed to uphold the equal protection principle of one person, one vote and where that failure made the intent of voters difficult to discern,” he said.

“Millions of Americans have doubts about the integrity of the 2020 election and look to Congress to represent these concerns in accordance with the Constitution,” Davidson added. “This isn’t about overturning the results of the election; it’s about a duty to defend the United States Constitution. As established in Article I, Article II, Article IV, the 13th, 14th, 15th, and 19th Amendments, the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, numerous other laws, Congressional precedent, and an abundance of hard-fought court cases: no state is so sovereign that they can — by law or by practice — deny citizens the equal protection of knowing a just and secure election consists of one person, one vote.”

Davidson represents Ohio’s 8th U.S. Congressional District.

Expresses ‘doubt about integrity of 2020 election’