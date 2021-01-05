DAR sponsors wreaths at Greenville Union Cemetery

GREENVILLE —It’s never too early or too late to give the gift of remembrance. Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR is announcing a wreath matching campaign for veterans graves at Greenville Union Cemetery now through Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. This campaign is only for veterans’ wreaths sponsored through Fort GreeneVille DAR, the local WAA Sponsorship Group.

Fort GreeneVille DAR would like to meet the goal of laying wreaths on over 1,560 veterans graves at Greenville Union Cemetery in 2021. In order to meet that goal, sponsorship is needed. If you have a veteran buried at the cemetery, please consider sponsoring a wreath for your loved one next holiday season in 2021.

Fort GreeneVille DAR was able to lay wreaths on over 1,217 veteran graves during the December 2020 holiday season. Wreaths were placed in the soldier’s section, new section, and various sections within the cemetery. The sections done are decided on by the amount of wreaths donated. Each year sections are rotated so veterans not done the year before will be done the next year.

To sponsor a wreath, you can visit the Fort GreeneVille Chapter’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar. Other ways are to contact a Fort GreeneVille DAR member, email fortgville@gmail.com, or pick up information at the Greenville Union Cemetery office before Jan. 15, 2021. Orders should be in before Jan. 10, 2021 in order to meet the Jan. 15 deadline.

Also available for view is a veterans graves database at Greenville Union Cemetery. Feel free to stop in the cemetery office to view the veterans’ list. Intensive research was done by DAR members in order to ensure all veterans are remembered in Greenville Union Cemetery. Help us make sure all veteran graves are documented.

In 2020, on National Wreaths Across America Day, 2,557 participating locations, dedicated Americans in every state honored our nation’s heroes by safely placing a total of 1.7 million veterans’ wreaths on their headstones and remembering them, by saying each name out loud. To learn more about this annual campaign, visit the Wreaths Across America website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Local DAR Fort GreenVille Chapter was able to lay wreaths on over 1,217 veteran graves in the during the December 2020 holiday season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Debbie-DAR-with-vet-and-child.jpg Local DAR Fort GreenVille Chapter was able to lay wreaths on over 1,217 veteran graves in the during the December 2020 holiday season. Provided photo A wreath matching campaign, sponsored by the Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR, for veterans graves at Greenville Union Cemetery is ongoing through Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_IMG_0823.jpg A wreath matching campaign, sponsored by the Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR, for veterans graves at Greenville Union Cemetery is ongoing through Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Provided photo

