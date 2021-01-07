New Year’s first baby

GREENVILLE — Celebrating the New Year is a time of great anticipation for the journey that lies ahead in the coming months. For one special Greenville couple, ringing in the New Year had a little more excitement this year, as they welcomed their first child, and Darke County’s first baby of 2021.

New parents, Rebecca and Spencer Monnin of Greenville, were all ready for the “big event” at the end of December, as the expectant mom’s due date was originally Dec. 29. On New Year’s Eve, her water broke, Rebecca checked into the hospital, and her contractions started at around 10 p.m.

“While I was in labor, we watched the New York ‘ball drop’ on television in the room, ” said Rebecca, who experienced a hard labor over the next few hours.

Beautiful baby Jackson finally made his entrance, by C-section, in the early hours of New Year’s morning, at 3:15 a.m., weighing in a 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

As a precaution, Jackson spent a few days for observation in the neo-natal unit at Dayton Children’s Hospital, and came home with his mom and dad last Sunday, Jan. 3.

The couple received two beautiful crocheted blankets and a baby’s memory book as a gift from Wayne HealthCare, as a momento of the occasion.

The new parents are embracing the change of pace that a new little one brings, with feedings every three to four hours, burping, and diaper changes.

Jackson is the first grandchild for Rebecca’s parents, Rex Weyrick, and Cathy and Bill Gibboney, and the sixth grandchild for Spencer’s parents, Jeanna and Arnold Monnin.

Spencer and Rebecca Monnin, at home with new baby, Jackson, who was born on January 1, 2021, at Wayne HeathCare, 835 Sweitzer Street, in Greenville, Ohio. Baby Jackson is the couple’s first child. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Monnin-Family-2021-3-1-1.jpg Spencer and Rebecca Monnin, at home with new baby, Jackson, who was born on January 1, 2021, at Wayne HeathCare, 835 Sweitzer Street, in Greenville, Ohio. Baby Jackson is the couple’s first child. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Darke County’s newest resident, Jackson L. Monnin, born on New Year’s morning, weighing in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Sleeping-Jackson-1.jpg Darke County’s newest resident, Jackson L. Monnin, born on New Year’s morning, weighing in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Provided photo New Year’s baby, Jackson Monnin, smiles for the camera while being held by his father, Spencer Monnin. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Jackson-Monnin-with-dad-1.jpg New Year’s baby, Jackson Monnin, smiles for the camera while being held by his father, Spencer Monnin. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media

Greenville couple welcomes first child on Jan 1

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

