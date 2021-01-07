Sheriff’s CHL office moving

GREENVILLE — Darke County Sheriff Toby L. Spencer has announced the move of Concealed Handgun Licensing operations to a separate mobile office located on the Sheriff’s Office grounds. This move takes effect Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

The new Concealed Handgun Licensing office is located in the parking lot of the Darke County Criminal Justice Center, between the main jail building and the investigations building. The address for the building remains 5185 County Home Road, Greenville, Ohio 45331. The office is beige in color and has an aluminum ADA ramp to access the door.

In March 2020, the Concealed Handgun Licensing (CHL) office was forced to move out of the administrative area of the Darke County Jail as a result of COVID-19 public health orders handed down by the Ohio Department of Health with regard to public access to jails. CHL operations have been temporarily housed in the Investigations Building of the Sheriff’s Office. Although employees have managed to make this work, it has become disruptive to operations in the Investigations section. With no change to the public health order coming soon, the mobile office was purchased as a solution. The office will serve as a separate building that the public can enter and CHL services can continue to be provided according to law.

The only services located in this building will be concealed handgun licensing and WebCheck for background checks and fingerprinting. These services are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or to obtain more information go to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office website, www.darkecountysheriff.org and click on the CCW & Background Check tab at the top of the page.