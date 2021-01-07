Local briefs

Greenville Transit closed Jan. 18

GREENVILLE — Greenville Transit System will be closed Monday, Jan. 18 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Upcoming Arcanum public meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will be holding the following public meetings:

Village of Arcanum Council, Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m., by video conference. The Zoom meeting ID will be available the morning of the meeting on the village website and Facebook. Residents may also call 937-692-8500 for Zoom information and to request a copy of the meeting agenda.

Arcanum Utility Committee, Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m., 309 South Albright Street.

Arcanum Service and Leisure Committee, Thursday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m., 309 South Albright Street.

Arcanum Planning Commission, Friday, Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m., 309 South Albright Street.

Greenville Council special meeting Jan. 12

GREENVILLE — A special meeting of Greenville City Council will take place Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 6:15 p.m. in the council room of the Greenville Municipal Building. Council will review 2021 appropriations. No action will be taken. The meeting will not be open to the public but may be viewed on Zoom. Viewers may connect on Zoom by going to 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID: 764 911 9533, Passcode: 670404.

Those vaccinated may give blood

DAYTON — Community Blood Center (CBC) is celebrating National and Ohio January Blood Donor Awareness Month with special events this week and a reminder to donors they can give blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. An exception is that COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma donors are no longer eligible to donate convalescent plasma after getting the vaccine.

Learn more about the standard blood donation requirements at www.GivingBlood.org and make an appointment to donate at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Greenville CIC to meet Jan. 27

GREENVILLE — The Greenville CIC will be meeting for its annual meeting, which will immediately be followed by a regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Both of these meetings will be held via teleconference using the Zoom software. If you wish to listen to and/or address the CIC board during the meeting(s), you may call in beginning at 1 p.m. using the following phone number: 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID: 764 911 9533, Passcode: 670404.