Ohio GOP leaders condemn U.S. Capitol breach

DARKE COUNTY — Republican leaders from Ohio issued statements which condemned those who broke into the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday.

Ohio GOP Chair condemns riots

COLUMBUS, OH — Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken released the following statement regarding the riots taking place in Washington, D.C.:

“The riots taking place in our nation’s capital do not reflect America as I know it. We are lucky to live in a country that allows its citizens freedom of thought, expression and speech, but today’s lawlessness cannot be tolerated. I condemn today’s violence in the strongest possible terms. We are a nation of laws and I pray not only for our nation’s law enforcement officials as they protect the Capitol building, but also for our nation to heal and find peace in such difficult times.”

Portman condemns violence at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) issued the following statement on Thursday about the attack on the U.S. Capitol:

“I condemn the violent and criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol today. These shameful actions to disrupt a session of Congress and vandalize the Capitol building should never happen in our great republic. The U.S. Capitol belongs to every American and is a symbol of the citadel of democracy. An attack on the Capitol building is an attack on every American. Likewise, an attack on our nation’s brave law enforcement officers is an attack on the rule of law and the safety and security of all Americans.”

Portman concluded, “…it is time for President Trump to embrace the peaceful transfer of power, which is mandated under the Constitution and a hallmark of our democracy. The Senate should reconvene in our Chamber to get our work done. I urge the House and Senate to certify the electoral college results tonight.”

Davidson issues statement on unrest

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Early Thursday morning, Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) made the following statement regarding violence and unrest at the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress:

“There is no excuse for rioters’ actions yesterday, and their actions are rightly condemned. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, not riots or rioters.

“After ensuring that my staff in the D.C. office returned home safe, I returned to the business of the House, to join debate on election integrity in Arizona and Pennsylvania. I’m disappointed that Senators withdrew principled objections, preventing further debate.

“In Congress, we fight with reasoned arguments and recorded votes. The debate remains essential to properly safeguarding the hard-won principle that all citizens have equal protection. That is violated when elections fail by law or practice.

“I voted with my district, representing the concerns of Ohio’s 8th District residents. I objected to electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania, where numerous systemic issues threatened to undermine the equal protection principle of ‘one person, one vote.’ No debate was permitted on other states, so they were accepted without debate or recorded vote.”

DeWine calls actions an ‘embarrassment’

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday called the occupation of the U.S. Capitol an “embarrassment” that runs counter to actions in a nation of laws. He was joined by several other state leaders in condemning the violence.

DeWine, a Republican, said the final step in the constitutional process of electing a president was disrupted by what he called “a violent mob.”

“This is an embarrassment to our country,” said DeWine, who previously served in Washington as both a U.S. representative and U.S. senator.

Jordan issues statement on situation at Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, released the following statement on today’s events at the United States Capitol:

“Americans support peaceful protests, First Amendment activity, and the men and women of law enforcement. What happened today is wrong and is not what America is about.”