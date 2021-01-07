St. Dymphna offers mental health prayer service

MARIA STEIN — The winter months can be hard for many people, but the past year has caused many more people to experience stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and loneliness.

We invite everyone to join us on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m., as we pray for the intercession of St. Dymphna. This service, which will be held in the Adoration Chapel and live-streamed on the Shrine’s Facebook page, will include scripture, prayer, veneration of the St. Dymphna relic and witness from keynote speaker, Dr. Molly Helmlinger.

Dr. Helmlinger is president and executive consultant of Spirit Lead Consulting LLC, specializing in systemic evaluation of educational organizations. She is a parishioner with Holy Angels Catholic Church where she also serves as cantor and director of the choir. Her community service includes being secretary of the Shelby County Coalition on Aging; Shelby County representative on the Board of Trustees of Area Agency on Aging; Vice President of American Association of University Women (AAUW); president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties; leader/facilitator of NAMI Family to Family Support Group and NAMI Caring for the Young Mind Support Group; and Retired Teachers Association treasurer. In addition, she is the past state finance officer of AAUW and current president of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society, Beta Kappa Chapter.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org

