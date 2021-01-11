Midmark reopens Gus’s Café Jan. 18

VERSAILLES — Midmark announced that it will reopen Gus’s Café, located at 16 Marker Road in Versailles, Ohio, to the public starting Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The café will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Midmark entered a lease agreement with the café in August to service its customers and teammates while its new hotel, Hotel Versailles, and restaurant, Silas, are under construction. The company made the decision to reopen the café to the public to serve loyal patrons of the community until the new restaurant is complete. The cafe will be managed by Midmark’s hospitality team and feature a new breakfast and lunch menu, as well as craft coffee drinks.

For more information, or to see the new menu, follow the new Gus’s Café page on Facebook and @guscafeohio on Instagram.

Gus’s Café, located at 16 Marker Road in Versailles will be open to the public from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning Monday, Jan. 18. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Gus-s-Cafe-cr.jpg Gus’s Café, located at 16 Marker Road in Versailles will be open to the public from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning Monday, Jan. 18. Provided photo

New breakfast, lunch menu, craft coffees offered