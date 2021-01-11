Friendship in the driver’s seat

UNION CITY, Ind. — After the ‘ball’ has dropped and the confetti has fallen in the celebration of the New Year, we often resume our daily routines with a renewed zeal, resolving that this year will be “the one” that positively changes our lives and circumstances for the better.

While COVID-19 is still making it difficult to connect with others, even now, at the beginning of 2021, I am reminded of the 1971 Carole King classic song (made popular by James Taylor), You’ve Got a Friend. Although we must continue to wear masks and practice social distancing, we can still experience the bonds of friendship and love in profound (sometimes life-changing) ways in any season. CrossRoads Church, located at 229 W. Pearl Street, in downtown Union City, Indiana, has become a wonderful new friend, making a difference in the community through its ongoing “Operation: Give Love” campaign.

When resident Scarlet Gross and her granddaughter, Alice, joined CrossRoads Church at its opening four months ago, they gained a congregation of new friends who welcomed them. Gross began volunteering and attending church activities and events, finding ways to serve and help others throughout the community. When her car stopped functioning, Gross found herself unable to help her daughter get to work, or her granddaughter to activities.

When CrossRoads Church Pastor John Hannan, and wife, Beth, learned of Gross’ difficult situation, they immediately began praying and seeking a solution to the problem, asking God to reveal a way to help residents, like Gross and others within the community, who were facing overwhelming needs and financial hardships.

“When Scarlet’s previous car became a hazard and irreparable, she had to get rid of it. This made things even more difficult for her as she had to depend on others to get around,” explained Pastor Hannan. “This also made it impossible to get to church activities without a ride.”

Zeb, the Hannan’s son, who is a sophomore at Ohio State, was home on winter break and encouraged his father, along with members of the congregation and the Union City community, to embrace this challenge and help raise funds to replace Gross’ vehicle. In spite of the holiday stress, many individuals and businesses donated to the cause, coming to the aid of one of their own.

Jim Keen, owner of Keen’s Auto Sales, located at 840 E. Main in Union City, Ohio, helped facilitate the sale of a well-maintained 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, absorbing the taxes and fees, making it possible for CrossRoads Church to buy the vehicle for Gross. In addition to the vehicle, Gross received a $100 gas card, a $25 gift card to McDonald’s, as well as gifts for her granddaughter, Alice, from the members of the church.

“Without the support of many sponsors in the community and within the church, this project would not have been possible,” said Pastor Hannan, adding “We stand behind our motto that ‘Everyone Matters’ here at CrossRoads, because everyone matters in the Kingdom of God.”

To contact Pastor John Hannan, or learn more about CrossRoads Church of Union City, Indiana, visit www.crossroadsunioncity.com, visit their Facebook page, or stop by the church on Sunday morning at 11 a.m., located at 229 W. Pearl Street, in downtown Union City, Indiana.

Zeb Hannan (left) stands with Scarlet Gross (center) and his dad, Pastor John Hannan (right), in front of the vehicle purchased through the “Operation: Give Love” campaign at CrossRoads Church, located at 229 W. Pearl Street, in downtown Union City, Indiana. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Pastor-John-Zeb-and-Scarlet-Gross-with-car.jpg Zeb Hannan (left) stands with Scarlet Gross (center) and his dad, Pastor John Hannan (right), in front of the vehicle purchased through the “Operation: Give Love” campaign at CrossRoads Church, located at 229 W. Pearl Street, in downtown Union City, Indiana. Provided photo Scarlet Gross, a member at CrossRoads Church (Union City, Indiana) receives the keys to a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, as part of the church’s “Operation: Give Love” campaign to help residents in need. Pictured also is Pastor John Hannan (left) and son, Zeb Hannan (right). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Giving-the-keys-at-Christmas.jpg Scarlet Gross, a member at CrossRoads Church (Union City, Indiana) receives the keys to a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, as part of the church’s “Operation: Give Love” campaign to help residents in need. Pictured also is Pastor John Hannan (left) and son, Zeb Hannan (right). Provided photo Pastor John Hannan of CrossRoads Church (Union City, Indiana) stands with Jim Keen, owner of Keen’s Auto Sales (840 E. Main in Union City, Ohio) in front of the 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, purchased for the “Operation: Give Love” campaign over the holidays. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Pastor-John-Hannan-and-Jim-Keen.jpg Pastor John Hannan of CrossRoads Church (Union City, Indiana) stands with Jim Keen, owner of Keen’s Auto Sales (840 E. Main in Union City, Ohio) in front of the 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, purchased for the “Operation: Give Love” campaign over the holidays. Provided photo CrossRoads Church member Scarlet Gross is all smiles as she sits in the driver’s seat of her new vehicle, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, given through the “Operation: Give Love” campaign, in which church and community members came together to donate funds during the holidays. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Scarlet-Gross-in-her-new-car.jpg CrossRoads Church member Scarlet Gross is all smiles as she sits in the driver’s seat of her new vehicle, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, given through the “Operation: Give Love” campaign, in which church and community members came together to donate funds during the holidays. Provided photo

CrossRoads Church helps resident through ‘Operation: Give Love’

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.