Court hears drug possession, tampering cases

GREENVILLE — Three people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court between last Thursday and Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Richard A. Crowell, 28, of Union City, was sentenced to community control sanctions for a period of up 60 months, and four days in jail with four days credit. He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service. Crowell was previously convicted of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony, for his involvement in an assault that occurred on South Stateline Road in July. The victim suffered a broken arm as a result of the incident. Crowell faces up to 10 months in prison if he fails to comply with the terms and conditions of his sentencing.

Douglas A. S. Miller, 34, of Bradford, was sentenced to 12 months incarceration with the ODRC, with 107 days credit, and ordered to pay the mandatory fine of $5,000. Miller was previously convicted on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. Upon completion of his prison term, Miller faces a period of optional supervision for up to three years.

Greg J. Bowling, 32, of Greenville, was arraigned on one count of failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. If convicted, Bowling faces a maximum prison sentence of three years, and a maximum fine of $10,000, neither of which are mandatory. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was appointed public defender David Rohrer. Bowling was granted an OR bond and his next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 12.

Crowell https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_crowell-1.jpg Crowell Miller https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_miller-1.jpg Miller

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. To contact him, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. To contact him, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.