La Carreta 3 now open in Greenville

GREENVILLE — A new Mexican restaurant is now open in Greenville at the location formerly known as the Fairlawn Steakhouse. La Carreta 3, located at 925 Sweitzer Street, had its grand opening last Sunday, Jan. 10.

La Carreta 3 is the third installment in the chain of “La Carreta” restaurants, with other locations in Celina and St. Mary’s, Ohio. All three locations are owned and operated by the Delgado family. Eduardo Delgado is the manager of the Greenville restaurant.

“We noticed people from Greenville coming to our Celina and St. Mary’s locations, and we had always wanted to expand, so we started looking in the area and managed to find this place,” said Delgado. “We’re extremely excited to bring our food to the Greenville community and look forward to getting to know people in the area.”

Pat Foley, the former owner of Fairlawn, had nothing but good things to say about the Delgado family and their future in Greenville.

“I am incredibly optimistic about the future of La Carreta 3, and I’m excited to see people as great as the Delgado family move into the building. They make great food and provide an excellent atmosphere, I can’t say enough good things about them and this restaurant,” noted Foley.

Congratulations to the Delgado family and staff at La Carreta 3.

Shown from left to right: Owner Isabel Delgado, Owner/Manager Eduardo Delgado, employee Lukas Tadeo, and former Fairlawn owner Pat Foley. Nathaniel Kubik | Darke County Media