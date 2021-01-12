Big Brothers, Big Sisters receives grant

DARKE COUNTY — Harry D. Stephens Memorial Trust Fund has recently awarded a grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County. Big Brothers Big Sisters is designed to create and support one to one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

This grant in specific will assist with making new mentoring matches in our community base programs. This grant award will assist us in expanding our recruitment efforts and matching those children currently waiting for a volunteer. These matches will be provided ongoing support and a designated Big Brothers Big Sisters staff member to monitor each match closely and establish outcome goals.

The Harry D. Stephens Memorial Trust Fund began in 1990. Over the past 30 years, the trust fund has distributed more than $1.8 million to the benefit of Greenville area residents. Interest income is appreciated in June and December each year. Application forms can be obtained from the Darke County Chamber of Commerce office at 130 Martz Street, Suite 5, in Greenville.

“Having the support from trust funds like The Harry D. Stephens Trust fund is a so needed right now in all the challenges that 2020 has given us. Receiving support like this is truly amazing,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Jennifer Bruns.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way partner agency. The agency currently has more than 15 children ready and waiting to be matched with a caring adult. If you would like to ignite, empower, and defend the potential of a child, through volunteering or financial contribution, please contact the agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.

Pictured is big brother Jeff Shaner (left), and little brother Bryce Swigart (left). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Jeff-Bryce-2.jpg Pictured is big brother Jeff Shaner (left), and little brother Bryce Swigart (left). Provided photo