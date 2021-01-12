Brinley family creates Tri-Village scholarship

NEW MADISON — Bill and Rosy Brinley of Hollansburg have been proud supporters of Tri-Village schools since their children began attending in the 1970s. The couple demonstrated their love for the school and its students by starting a fund that will award yearly scholarships to Tri-Village High School graduates.

The William and Rosalyn Brinley Family Scholarship Fund was established at the Darke County Foundation to support the furthering of educational endeavors of Tri-Village students.

“This is our school,” said Rosy. “We know the teachers. We know the students. We know the community. It’s like our own family. We wouldn’t consider living anywhere else.”

The scholarship fund will make its first awards totaling $4,000 to the class of 2021. Tri-Village seniors may apply for the scholarships beginning Feb. 15 at www.darkecountyfoundation.org. Applications are due Mar. 31.

As a permanent endowment, the fund will use investment income to generate awards every year indefinitely. The Brinleys hope their example of giving will inspire others to offer financial assistance to Tri-Village graduates who face ever-increasing college tuition.

“By establishing this scholarship, we hope other people will also consider doing the same thing for our students,” said Bill. “Supporting our students will help Tri-Village remain a strong school district.”

Bill and Rosy started attending Tri-Village sporting events and activities when their children — Gary, Byron and Susan — participated in the 70s and 80s. They continued cheering for their grandchildren who also attended TV. Going to basketball games is still a favorite activity, and they have missed those outings this year due to pandemic restrictions.

The couple has deep roots in the community. Bill has lived in the Hollansburg area his entire life besides a few childhood years in Indiana. He graduated from Westmont High School (consolidation of Palestine and Hollansburg communities) in 1958. Westmont became Tri-Village High School in 1972. Rosy went to Lindamood School in Greenville Township and graduated from Greenville High School in 1959.

Bill owned and operated his own trucking company until his retirement in 2006. Rosy worked for Tri-Village schools for 15 years as a secretary and library aid. She also worked at the Hollansburg post office for 12 years.

“Tri-Village does a good job educating our kids,” said Bill. “This is our way to give back.”

The Brinleys daughter, Susan Laux, is a volunteer board member at the Darke County Foundation. Susan has presented Foundation scholarships at Tri-Village graduation for the past decade.

“Susan introduced the idea to us,” said Bill. “She said the Foundation gave scholarships to Tri-Village students out of its general fund, but it didn’t have any scholarships set up specifically for Tri-Village students. Our fund will support only Tri-Village students,” he said.

The Darke County Foundation is proud to assist the Brinleys in rewarding Tri-Village students and giving them a boost towards their educational future.

As a community foundation, DCF enriches the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org or call 937-548-4673.

Shown are Bill and Rosy Brinley. The William and Rosalyn Brinley Family Scholarship Fund has been established at the Darke County Foundation to support the furthering of educational endeavors of Tri-Village students. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Brinley-Bill-and-Rosy-1.jpg Shown are Bill and Rosy Brinley. The William and Rosalyn Brinley Family Scholarship Fund has been established at the Darke County Foundation to support the furthering of educational endeavors of Tri-Village students. Provided photo

TV seniors may apply beginning Feb. 15