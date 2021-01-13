Ansonia Community Food Pantry open

ANSONIA — In these challenging and difficult times of COVID-19, help can be found at the Ansonia Community Food Pantry.

Located in the Ansonia United Methodist Church, located at 200 West High Street in Ansonia. The Community Food Pantry operates through the cooperative efforts of the Ansonia First Church of God, the St. Henry Cluster in Burkettsville, and Ansonia UMC. The food pantry is stocked with a variety of products through generous donations and financial support of the churches and the surrounding community. Hundreds of individuals and families make contributions of money and food for the pantry, as well as such groups as Ansonia Animal 4-H, local Boy Scout and Cub Scout Pack 114, Girl Scout Troop 3077, the Ansonia American Legion 353, Ansonia FFA, the Ansonia Schools, Tribute Funeral Home, the Happy Place, and Aktion Club.

The pantry is staffed and run entirely by volunteers from the three churches and provides food as well as some household products to assist residents of Darke County who may be in need. Food vouchers are also offered to those who qualify.

The Ansonia Community Food Pantry is open Mondays (10 to 11 a.m.) and Thursdays (6 to 8 p.m.) However, you will need to have an appointment scheduled to access the pantry. Please call Ansonia UMC at 937-337-5781 for instructions on how to schedule an appointment.