Edison State announces fall 2020 Dean’s List

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognizes 468 students for excellence in academics on the fall 2020 Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5-grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Darke County students on the list include:

Ansonia: Jonathan Aultman, Mariah Troutwine

Arcanum: Megan Davis, Grace Gilmore, Chloe Henninger, Isaac Smith, Zachary Smith, Rileigh Vance, Angela Venrick, Raegan Warner, Joshua Whittaker

Bradford: Logan Adkins, Stephanie Bailey, Aidan Beachler, Adam Bond, Daniel Cost, Logan Daugherty, Olivia Daugherty, Victoria Derstine, James Hale, Sarah Hess, Kendall Hill, Sydney Hogue, Valerie Kissinger, Bonnie Peeples, Ramse Smith, Jadyn Thacker

Greenville: Carmen Badell, Pablo Badell-Kestler, Wanda Beavins, Hayden Bush, Levi Cain, Nevaeh Clark, Rochelle Clark, Hunter Class, Layne Claudy, Benjamin Davidson, Alicia Davis, Nicole Domingo, Christopher Elliott, Scott Elson, Ethan Fee, Madilyn Francis, Chloe Freeman, Hannah Gartenman, Joseph Glodick, Autumn Grice, Merissa Hanish, Elise Hays, Janessa Koffer, Hailey Kreiner, Faith Mansfield, Emily Marchal, Aaron Matthew, Chloe McGlinch, Elizabeth McKinney, Valerie Miller, Kelly Minnich, Noah Napoletano, Sarah Neighbors, Brandon Peters, Allison Powell, Sidney Purvis, Monaka Ridgway, Reina Rockey, Kie Roosa, Jadyn Sharp, Johnna Siegrist, Wanda Smith, Erin Stephens, Taylor Stookey, Joshua Strawser, Ashley Strosnider, Aaron Suter, Kary Tollefson, William Toomey, Loraligh Waters, Madison Werner, Mary Wood, Jiahao Zhang

Hollansburg: Jerin Necessary

New Madison: Madelyn Downing, Meghan Downing, Kayla Gilbert, Ty Linkous, Rorie Stump, Georgia Wetzel

New Weston: Kierra Reichert

Pitsburg: Matilda Earwood

Rossburg: August Evans, Crystal Horne, Taylor Stachler, Lindsay Vachon, Allison Warner, Logan Warner

Union City: Susie Blocher, Joshua Fett, Trey Godfrey

Versailles: Alexander Barga, Nathan Grogean, Madison Henry, Lauren Monnin, Michelle Oliver, Kiearra Pearson, Jayla Pothast, Raegen Shaffer, Madelyn Vogel

Yorkshire: Marcus Giere, Austin Timmerman

Now in its fifth decade of service Edison State Community College is committed to providing higher education and advanced training opportunities for the people of the greater Miami Valley. Edison State is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is recognized with the highest order attainable by the Ohio Board of Regents. With campuses in Piqua, Greenville, Troy, and Eaton, Edison State provides a Personal Experience and Rewarding Education. Visit us online at www.edisonohio.edu