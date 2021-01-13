YFC Ministry Center hosts open house Jan. 28

GREENVILLE — “What’s going on in there?” If you traveled West Main Street by the Greenville traffic circle the past few months, you might have asked yourself this question. Months before a new sign appeared in the window, Youth for Christ of the Miami Valley purchased the building, located at 107 W. Main Street, and began renovating it to become a new Ministry Center for the organization. On Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, Youth for Christ will host an open house at the Ministry Center and all are invited.

The building, which many people will recognize as the former location of Bread of Life Christian Bookstore for many years, and more recently, the Final Bow Dance Studio, had all the attributes necessary to become a valuable ministry tool for YFC. The 4,000-square-foot first floor is just large enough to provide necessary office space while also having enough meeting space for most of the activities Youth for Christ regularly conducts in Greenville. Yet, it is also small enough to easily maintain. Add to that the very central and visible location, the new Rotary Park at its side, and plenty of parking, including the recently upgraded city lot at its rear entrance, and the building couldn’t be much more ideal.

Transforming this building into a new Youth for Christ Ministry Center was made possible because of the investment of numerous individuals and businesses. To date more than $35,000 has been contributed to purchase materials and supplies. Perhaps of even greater value, 50 individuals contributed approximately 2,000 hours of labor to transform the building into an attractive and versatile space, while still maintaining the character of the building’s original architecture.

For those interested in touring the new Youth for Christ facility, a public open house is being held Thursday, Jan. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and guests will have the opportunity to interact with Youth for Christ staff and board members as well as view a slide show of the renovation process, which will play as a continuous loop throughout the evening. For many who have taken part in Youth for Christ activities in the past, a highlight will be checking out the 22-foot-long mural that displays approximately 1,500 pictures from what is now four decades of Youth for Christ ministry in the community.

Everyone is invited to this free event and no reservation is necessary. YFC only asks that you wear a mask for the sake of those that may be vulnerable or concerned about the coronavirus.

