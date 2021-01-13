Darke County Parks host Jan. events

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Parks has announced upcoming programs for January 2021. All programs require registration, so be sure to use the contact information below.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20 DCP will offer “Parent & Preschool Adventures: Take Home Edition.” With the same focus of past parent and preschool adventures, this take-home kit will include outdoor exploration, a craft and fun for your little one, while being safe at home. Pick-up your child’s preschool adventure kit at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center.

On Friday, Jan. 22 at 9 a.m., DCP will offer a “Winter Bird Walk” at Eidson Woods Preserve. Winter bird watching can still be exciting, especially when one finds that winter flock. We will meet at the designated park, taking a leisurely walk, bird watching as we go.

On Thursday, Jan. 28 at 5:45 p.m., DCP will host an “Owl Prowl” at Routzong Preserve. Under the light of the full moon, adventurers will walk the night-time trails of in search of owls. This quiet walk will take us into the parks as we watch and listen for owls.

On Friday, Jan. 29 DCP will host a “Stuffed Animal Sleepover.” Ever wonder what goes on in the Nature Center in the evening? What are all those animal ambassadors up to? Drop off your favorite stuffed animal friend between 2 and 5 p.m., and leave them for the overnight Nature Center party with the naturalists.

As all programs require registration, please visit www.darkecountyparks.org/programs for more information or call Darke County Parks at 937-548-0165.

In addition, the Nature Center is open Monday through Friday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the Bish Discovery Center is open Monday through Friday (1 to 5 p.m.). Please feel free to visit, just be sure to bring a mask.

Darke County Parks are offering several upcoming programs in January, including Parent & Preschool Adventures: Take Home Edition, Winter Bird Walk, Owl Prowl, and a Stuffed Animal Sleepover. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_P1010012.jpg Darke County Parks are offering several upcoming programs in January, including Parent & Preschool Adventures: Take Home Edition, Winter Bird Walk, Owl Prowl, and a Stuffed Animal Sleepover. Provided photo