Darke SWCD board reorganization

GREENVILLE — Newly elected supervisors, Rick Honeyman and Kevin Jones, were sworn into office on Jan. 6, 2021, by Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes.

Board reorganization took place during the monthly board meeting and Kevin Jones, of Adams Township, was elected to serve as Chairman for 2021. Other officers elected were Gary Goettemoeller, of Wayne Township, as Vice Chair; Monty Stump, of Greenville Township, as Treasurer; Tom Harrod, of Mississinawa Township, as Secretary; and Rick Honeyman, of Van Buren Township, as Publicity. Monty Stump will also serve as Chairman for the nominating committee.

For 2021, the Darke SWCD board of supervisors will hold their monthly board meetings on the first Monday of each month at 8 a.m. The meetings will be held at the Darke SWCD office, 1117 Southtowne Court, Greenville. Special board meetings may be scheduled throughout the year. If a special board meeting is necessary, the location, date and time will be posted on the office door and www.darkeswcd.com. Meetings are subject to rescheduling; therefore, please call 937-548-1715 ext. 3, to verify meeting dates and times. If you are interested in receiving meeting notices, please contact the office to be placed on a phone or email notification list.

For additional information, or if you would like notice of board meeting date/location/etc. changes, please contact the district office at 937-548-1715 ext. 3 or email jared.coppess@darkeswcd.com. The Darke SWCD office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Shown from left to right: Commissioner Larry Holmes and Matt Aultman administer the oath of office to Rick Honeyman. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_RHoneyman-oath.jpg Shown from left to right: Commissioner Larry Holmes and Matt Aultman administer the oath of office to Rick Honeyman. Provided photo Shown from left to right: Commissioner Larry Holmes and Matt Aultman administer the oath of office to Kevin Jones. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_KJones-oath.jpg Shown from left to right: Commissioner Larry Holmes and Matt Aultman administer the oath of office to Kevin Jones. Provided photo