Pizza and Pints returns Jan. 24

GREENVILLE — It’s back! The Darke County Visitors Bureau (DCVB) presents Pizza & Pints from Jan. 24 through Feb. 6. In recognition of Restaurant Week in Ohio, DCVB has teamed up with local restaurants from around the county for this special event.

Due to restrictions placed on restaurants, DCVB has extended Restaurant Week from one week to two weeks.

Darke County is fortunate to have several great pizza places and they all have a special way of making their pizza different from all others. This special week not only allows you to try one, but encourages you to try several. Because of the variety, even if you eat pizza at each of the restaurants you will be eating something different each night.

Pick up a Pizza & Pints card from one of the participating restaurants or the Welcome Center, 421 S. Broadway, Greenville, and start dining. Get at least three stamps from our seven participating restaurants and mail or return the card by Feb. 15 to the Welcome Center for a chance to win a 55” UHD television.

While you’re enjoying your pizza, be sure to enjoy a “Pint”. Not only do the restaurants participating in Pizza & Pints have great food, they also have a great selection of beverages. Two of the stops on the list create their own brews.

The 2021 Pizza & Pints includes stops in Greenville, Palestine, New Madison, Versailles, Arcanum and Ansonia. The restaurants include:

* The Merchant House, 406 S. Broadway, Greenville

* The Don’s Pizza, 617 S. Broadway, Greenville

* A.R. Winery, 3564 Gordon Landis Road, Arcanum

* Schlechty’s Bar & Grill, 124 W. Washington Road, New Madison

* Sharp’s Tavern, 101 S. Main St., Palestine

* The Endless Pint, 39 E. Main St., Versailles

* The Whistle Stop, 200 S. Main St., Ansonia

After a difficult 2020, now is the time to get out and support your local restaurants.

For more information on Pizza & Pints, call the DCVB at 937-548-5158.

The Darke County Visitors Bureau and participating restaurants are proud to present Pizza & Pints in recognition of Restaurant Week in Ohio. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_1.jpg The Darke County Visitors Bureau and participating restaurants are proud to present Pizza & Pints in recognition of Restaurant Week in Ohio. Provided photo

Possibility to win a 55” television