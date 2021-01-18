Versailles FFA hosting breakfast, toy show, youth farm display

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA is Hosting a free Omelet Breakfast, Toy Show Vendors, and Youth Farm Display Contest as part of National FFA & Agriculture Week on Feb. 27 to Promote Agriculture and Honor Ag Producers.

On Saturday, Feb. 27, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., the Versailles FFA will be hosting an Omelet Breakfast to recognize the local agriculturalists and promote the agriculture industry. This activity has been approved by the Darke County Health Department and actions will be taken to ensure your health and safety. There will be a free carry-out or dine-in omelet breakfast for all in attendance.

This breakfast is free but you must RSVP by February 22nd. To RSVP please fill out the Google form at the following link: https://bit.ly/38Sa8FQ

You must select how many people you are signing up for and choose a time slot to arrive. Each time slot will be limited to 100 people. The breakfast will take place in the cafetorium and the toy show and farm youth displays will be in the elementary gym to allow for more social distancing. Mask must be worn at all times except when eating. The breakfast will also include: a farm toy show, agriculture displays to promote the industry, toy shows and farm displays created by the local youth. This event will be open for all of the public to enjoy. This event is free, however donations will be accepted to help provide a scholarship in memory of the late Trevor Huber.

Toy Show Vendors that will be present at the breakfast include: Kris Hinton from Rockford, Kris’s collection includes custom farm toys, small scale livestock and machinery buildings, Jim Ford of Athens collection focuses on: 1/64 scale farm toys and custom built farm toys, Tom Barga of North Star collection focuses on custom and scratch built farm toys and 1/64 scale farm toys. Roger Heckman of Versailles collection focuses on farm toys and tools. On behalf of the Versailles FFA chapter we like to personally invite and encourage the youth of Darke County to participate in a farm toy display contest. Again, this contest is completely cost free. Awards and monetary prizes will be awarded for each division sponsored by the Darke County Farm Bureau. All participants will receive a small prize; however, first place in each division will receive $25, second place $15, and third place $10. All displays along with a tag with your name and age must be delivered to the Versailles FFA advisor, Mrs. Dena Wuebker, at Versailles Schools near the Greenhouse door (door 4) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. All displays will be judged prior to the breakfast and the Farm Displays will be displayed on the stage of the cafetorium all attendees will be enabled to view the displays. Farm displays can be torn-down and loaded out between 12 and 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.

The rules and regulations for the Farm Youth Display can be received by emailing dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or find the information on the Versailles Exempted Village School website under the high school followed by FFA link. If you have any questions or problems signing up, please contact Mrs. Wuebker at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or Ms. Bergman at taylor.bergman@vtigers.org