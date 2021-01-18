UC Jr./Sr. High honor roll students

UNION CITY, Ind. — Union City Junior/Senior High School has announced its honor roll students for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year:

Senior all A’s – Ryan Armantrout, Savannah Brewer, and Ian Glunt.

Junior all A’s – Angie Osornio-Machuca, and Christina Sowinski.

Sophomore all A’s – Parker Abel, Jude Connor, Kalam Denney, Sylaris Denney, Landen Dickmann, Emily Evans, Gabriela Gonzalez-Neels, and Elly O’Connor.

Freshmen all A’s – Owen Dowler, Zackary Fulk, and Rylan Glunt.

8th Grade all A’s – Wendy Aguilar-Mendez, Isabella Bahena, Vanderlei Burkett, Reina Farias, Kyra Mullens, Jace O’Connor, Marisol Osornio, Becca Overleese, Elizabeth Prinkey, Oaklee Reichard, Auston Roth, Rodney Sickels, and Addison Thornburg.

7th Grade all A’s – Grant Elliott, Gavin Elmore, Lindsey Evans, Campbell Kerns, Sophia Noggle, Nathaniel Partin, Maxwell Retter, and Brianna Williams.

Senior A’s and B’s – Areli Banda, Kyle Buckingham, Hunter Clay, ShyAnne Mays, Alexandria Partin, Collin Perry, Taylor Rains, and Erik Terriquez.

Junior A’s and B’s – Braydon Hoggatt, Gabrielle Holmes, Desiree Morton, Carlee Rismiller, Andrea Sanders, Kali Strait, and Jordan Walser.

Sophomore A’s and B’s – Makenzi Jeronimo, Parker Kerns, Camden LaFuze, Emeren Lopez-Mariscal, and Alenna Ortiz.

Freshmen A’s and B’s – Camryn Fischer, Angel Nieto, and Alec Spence.

8th Grade A’s and B’s – Shelby Arnold, Paisley Auske, Emma Blankley, Gary Charles, Miranda Clark, Madilynne Cotter, Anevicia Cox-Ramos, Maegan Dickmann, Ashley Garrett, Mikaylee Hoffman, Brennan Hoggatt, Brayden Huggins, Gracie Jones, Mya LaFuze, Keegan Livingston, Kira Tharp, and Jacob Thornburg.

7th Grade A’s and B’s – Andrew Bowers, Zuriel Burkett, Jayson Connor, Kyra Kendall, Nikolai Leedom, Adessa Lozoya, and Khyira Randall.