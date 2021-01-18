Versailles FFA members of the month

VERSAILLES — On Jan. 11, the Versailles FFA held its January meeting. This meeting was run by this year’s assistant officers. At the meeting, Versailles FFA announced the January Members of the Month in which Jason Mescher, Caleb Heitkamp, Chloe Grillot, and Greg Dircksen were recognized.

Jason Mescher is the son of Melissa and Todd Mescher, and he is a senior. He is a fifth year member and has participated in leadership night, can food drives, FFA fruit sales, monthly meetings, FFA week basketball tournament, and farm day. Jason participates in the agriculture and industrial diagnostics career development event. He is a member of the capstone program where he works at Brad Winner Drilling. Jason received a t-shirt and certificate for being named member of the month. Congratulations Jason!

The second FFA Member of the Month is senior Caleb Heitkamp. He is the son of Kendra and Matt Heikamp. Caleb is a fifth year member and has participated in fruit sales, monthly meetings, shop and crop, omelet breakfast, color run, greenhand conference, and alumni pork loin dinner. He has competed in the CDE grain merchandising. Caleb serves as the PALS committee co-chair. Caleb received a t-shirt and certificate for being named member of the month. Congratulations Caleb!

The third FFA Member of the Month is senior Chloe Grillot. She is the daughter of Samantha Keiser. She is a fifth year member and has participated in fruit sales, toy drive, state FFA convention, monthly meetings, color run, farm day work sessions, leadership night, and college fair. She has competed in the CDEs grain merchandising and wildlife. Chloe received her State FFA Degree in 2020. Chloe received a t-shirt and certificate for being named member of the month. Congratulations Chloe!

The final member of the month is Junior Greg Dircksen. Greg is the son of Bob and Michelle Dircksen. He is a fourth year member and has participated in monthly meetings, nursing home visits, toy drive, fall harvest sale, shop and crop, omelet breakfast, soup and sandwich social, feed the farmer program, canned food drive, and fruit sales. He has competed in the CDE agriculture and industrial diagnostics. Greg received a t-shirt and certificate for being named member of the month. Congratulations Greg!

Greg Dircksen, Chole Grillot and Jason Mescher were named January Members of the Month for Versailles FFA. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_IMG-5857.jpg Greg Dircksen, Chole Grillot and Jason Mescher were named January Members of the Month for Versailles FFA. Provided photo Caleb Heitkamp was named as one of the January Members of the Month for Versailles FFA. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_IMG-5861.jpg Caleb Heitkamp was named as one of the January Members of the Month for Versailles FFA. Provided photo