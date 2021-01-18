Sheriff’s Patrol Expo canceled

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Sheriff’s Patrol Home & Sports Expo Committee has announced the postponement of the 2021 expo.

The committee came to this decision with regard to the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and how it would affect its many dedicated vendors, participants and the public who have supported the event. The committee is planning to have its Darke County Sheriff’s Patrol Home and Sports Expo next year, on April 1,2 and 3, 2022. The committee asks patrons to please support its faithful vendors and non-profit organizations during these unprecedented times. The Expo Committee said it is looking forward to another great, packed expo in 2022.

This marks the second year in a row the event has been canceled. The 2020 show was also canceled due to COVID precautions.

The committee and sheriff’s patrol appreciate the public’s understanding and commitment to this event. More information will be provided as it plans for the 2022 Expo. For further updates, please view the committee’s Facebook page, DarkeCountySheriffsHomeShow, and the media.

