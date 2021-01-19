2021 wreath matching campaign a success

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution would like to thank everyone for a successful Wreaths Across America matching wreath campaign that recently ended. It was a great opportunity to help reach the goal of placing a wreath at every veteran’s grave at the Greenville Union Cemetery.

The goal for Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR at Greenville Union Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place remembrance wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration. Until wreath totals are finalized from the matching wreath campaign, Fort GreeneVille DAR is predicting that the goal will be met to put a wreath on every veteran grave at the cemetery on Dec. 18, 2021.

Again this year, Zechar Bailey Funeral Home donated wreaths for the cemetery’s soldiers section.

“Zechar Bailey Funeral Home is honored to participate in the Wreaths Across America in remembering our local veterans,” said Greg Zechar, location manager.

Also taking part in the WAA matching wreath campaign was the American Legion Post 140, American Legion Auxiliary Post 140, Lasting Legacy Memorials, Kyle and Virginia Kagey, Eileen Litchfield, Jim Buchy, R.J. Allread, Greenville VFW Post 7262, Park National Bank, Treaty City Industries, Darke County Republican Womens Federation, Ansonia Auto Parts, Al Hurley Farms, Grow Farms, Gary and Sally Zechar, Diane Evans, Greenville Union Cemetery, Randall Insurance, Kate Kerg, Fort Recovery VFW Aux Post 6645, Ron and Judy Schall and sons, Greenville Masonic Lodge #143, Chuck Shields, Chuck and Kathy Bowen, Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR, and all the many generous individuals.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR would also like to thank the local businesses and individuals for their recent Wreaths Across America donations. Without the support of the community, the Wreaths Across America event at the cemetery would not be the success that it is in remembering our veterans.

As Norm Fullerton, commander of the American Legion Post 140 summed it up, “Remember our veterans past and present.”

Pictured (left to right) are DAR Regent Brenda Arnett, DAR Helen Wright and Chris Nehring, Greg Zechar-Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, DAR Debbie Nisonger, Norm Fullerton, Commander-American Legion Post 140, DAR Kathy Bowen, Mike Wise-Lasting Legacy Memorials, DAR Virginia Kagey, Peggy Black-American Legion Auxillary Post 140 and Darke County Republican Womens Federation, and Eileen Litchfield. Provided photo Pictured (left to right) are DAR Linda Riley, DAR Sherri Jones-Treaty City Industries, Brian Wagner, Vice President-Park National Bank, Ben and Misty Randall-Randall Insurance, and Don Dietrich-Greenville VFW Post 7262. Provided photo