Gus’s Cafe welcomes community

VERSAILLES — As the busy pace of life resumes in our post-holiday daily routines, many Darke County residents search for a special place to gather, greet friends, and enjoy conversation, especially during peak hours, for breakfast and lunch.

An inviting atmosphere, well-spaced dining area, and a warm reception is what one will find at Midmark’s new Gus’s Café, located at 16 Marker Road in Versailles, which reopened to the public Monday.

“Midmark is excited to welcome the community,“ said Monique McGlinch, vice-president of Customer Engagement for Midmark. “This is a new venue which offers a robust breakfast and lunch menu in addition to specialty coffees and teas, and is just one example of what the community can expect in the future. We also look forward to welcoming back our loyal patrons of the Inn at Versailles to the Hotel Versailles and Silas in 2022. Silas will serve an eclectic mix of cuisines, wines and cocktails inspired from across the world.”

The new Gus’s Café offers patrons the experience of a cozy, relaxing oasis with its well-spaced seating, inviting fireplace with soft, comfortable chairs, and beautiful décor. Bright and well-lit with its open windows to view the scenery from its location, Gus’s Café offers patrons many delicious menu options to stay for awhile, relax, and enjoy the comfortable atmosphere. Whether dining in, with full service on real plates, mugs, and cutlery, or dining “to-go,” Midmark’s talented hospitality team and culinary staff, under the direction of Josh Kraft, general manager of the new Hotel Versailles and Silas Restaurant (opening in Spring 2022), are delighted to welcome the community back to its beloved corner venue.

Midmark entered a lease agreement with the café in August to service its customers and team members while the new hotel and restaurant are under construction. With the October 2019 fire and the onset of COVID-19 impacting the Versailles business community and surrounding areas, the presence of the new Gus’s Café offers a refreshing sign of great things to come in the future.

Be sure to follow Gus’s on Facebook or Instagram at @guscafeohio, and also at @hotelversaillesohio and @silascreativekitchen for updates and to learn more about future offerings.

Carol Marsh | Darke County Media
Provided photo
Carol Marsh | Darke County Media

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

