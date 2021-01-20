Howdieshell’s death a loss for Greenville

GREENVILLE — The Greenville community lost one of its civic leaders Jan. 13, when Elizabeth “Dori” Howdieshell passed away at Miami Valley Hospital due to complications with COVID-19. She was 67 years old.

Howdieshell was first elected to Greenville City Council in 2015, and was reelected for a second term in 2019. Prior to serving on council, she was the owner and operator of Tropical Isle Tanning Salon at 619 South Broadway in Greenville, a business she ran for 25 years. Howdieshell also worked as a Harbor Freight associate for four years.

She was extremely active in many community organizations, serving as Darke County Republican Party Central Committee Secretary, and in the Darke County Woman’s Club. She co-chaired with the late Barb Fee, for several years, the Darke County Republican Party Pig Roast. She was a board member and past chairman of the Darke County Cancer Association, and past Deputy Grand Regent of the Women of the Moose. She was a member of the Greenville Moose chapter #102, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Greenville VFW Auxiliary.

The GOP Central Committee will have 45 days to fill Howdieshell’s seat on council. If not, then council can fill it.

Greenville Mayor Steve Willman expressed his admiration for Howdieshell, saying her death is “no doubt a loss for the community.”

“She always had a positive attitude, always upbeat,” he said. “She was willing to help out everybody, and always like to joke and have fun.”

Council President John Burkett paid tribute to Howdieshell during Greenville City Council’s Tuesday meeting, saying she “was always upbeat and contributed a lot to this council.” He had council observe a moment of silence in her memory.

“It’s very sad news,” said Councilman Jeff Whitaker. “Dori was a friend to me for the past five years and I know that she’s going to be missed by her coworkers at Harbor Freight story where she loved going.”

Councilman Doug Wright called Howdieshell “a fantastic lady — always had a smile on her face.”

Upon throwing her hat in the ring for council in 2015, Howdieshell told The Daily Advocate, “Greenville has been good to me and I hope this is a way I can give back.”

A Celebration of Howdieshell’s life will take place Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Greenville Moose Lodge.

Howdieshell https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Howdieshell.jpg Howdieshell Darke County Media image In 2015, Howdieshell closed her business in downtown Greenville before taking a seat on Greenville City Council. She was reelected in 2019. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_IMG_4375-PRINT.jpg In 2015, Howdieshell closed her business in downtown Greenville before taking a seat on Greenville City Council. She was reelected in 2019. Darke County Media image

Served on council, engaged in community

By Erik Martin DarkeCountyMedia.com

