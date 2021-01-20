Volunteers needed for WAA wreath clean-up Feb. 6

GREENVILLE — The time has come to pick up the Wreaths Across America wreaths that were placed at the Greenville Union Cemetery during the 2020 Wreaths Across America Day Remembrance Program.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will host the removal of WAA wreaths. Volunteers are invited to participate in this annual project.

The Wreaths Across America Retirement Ceremony will occur Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m., followed by the removal of WAA wreaths at Greenville Union Cemetery.

This is a special opportunity to again honor those who have served the country. Each veteran’s name is spoken as the wreath is retired so that they may live on citizens’ hearts and memories for all they sacrificed.

Volunteers are asked to pick up only those WAA wreaths placed in December, leaving any other wreaths or decorations in place. Commercial dumpsters will be provided by Rumpke Waste & Recycling.

It is recommended to wear gloves and bring a small cutting tool to cut zip ties. It is also suggested to bring a long stick, mop/broom handle or snow shovel to carry several wreaths at a time.

If there is unexpected inclement weather, please check the Fort GreeneVille DAR Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar for a rescheduled removal date, or call the Greenville Union Cemetery office at 937-548-3235.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will host the removal of WAA wreaths. Volunteers are invited to participate in this annual project Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. with a wreath retirement ceremony. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_DAR-Wreath-clean-up.jpg Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will host the removal of WAA wreaths. Volunteers are invited to participate in this annual project Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. with a wreath retirement ceremony. Provided photo