Head-on collision claims two lives

GREENVILLE — A head-on collision Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of two people and left two others hospitalized for their injuries.

At approximately 1:27 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, City Of Greenville Fire Department, and Arcanum Rescue responded along with Darke County deputies to State Route 49 south and Heritage Road in reference to a two-vehicle head-on collision with serious injuries.

Initial reports have indicated that two vehicles, a northbound pickup truck and an SUV travelling southbound, collided head-on, resulting in both vehicles coming to rest against a guard rail in the southbound lane of traffic.

Deputies have confirmed the deaths of two front-seat occupants of the SUV. A third occupant, an approximate 2-year-old restrained back seat passenger, was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being airlifted by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Wayne HealthCare for what were described as non life-threatening injuries.

State Route 49 remained closed at Heritage Road for several hours while deputies from the Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team as well as authorities from the Darke County Coroner’s Office conducted their investigation into the fatal incident. No further information regarding the crash has been available.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Further details of the crash will be available as they are released.

First responders arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision Wednesday afternoon at St. Rt. 49 and Heritage Road, Greenville. Two motorists died in the crash. A toddler was flown via CareFlight to Children’s Hospital while a male driver was treated at Wayne HealthCare. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Comer-50028.jpeg First responders arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision Wednesday afternoon at St. Rt. 49 and Heritage Road, Greenville. Two motorists died in the crash. A toddler was flown via CareFlight to Children’s Hospital while a male driver was treated at Wayne HealthCare. Jim Comer | Darke County Media

2-year-old CareFlighted for treatment

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

