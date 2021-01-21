Stelvideo Grange blessing boxes

DARKE COUNTY — In November of 2020, Stelvideo Grange collected groceries and delivered to three blessing boxes at Thanksgiving.

They filled the blessing box in Ansonia, the blessing box in Greenville next to Tribute Funeral Home, and the blessing box in Greenville by the Oakley House. Since then, there have been members of Stelvideo Grange who, on their own, have put groceries in different blessing boxes in Greenville.

Stelvideo Grange also collected a box full of all kinds of beef jerky and warm socks, along with cards, stationary, and small box games that were delivered to Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home to be sent overseas to our military through the funeral home’s military program. For Stelvideo Junior Grange, all seven members signed 100 Christmas cards and wrote letters to military service members.

These two projects were for Thanksgiving community service. They both were a blessing, and we continue to pray for everyone who was able to benefit from the blessing boxes — including our military.

Shown is Harvey Hinshaw, Stelvideo Grange President, donating cards to Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home to be sent to military service members overseas. Provided photo