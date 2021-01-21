DCP offers workshop kits

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Parks are consistently offering opportunities to engage, inspire and connect residents to the natural world. Be sure to register and participate in these upcoming February programs.

Bluebird Boxes – To Go! Reserve your Bluebird Box kit to take home and assemble with detailed instruction from our naturalist staff through a secure video link that will be sent to you by email upon box pick-up. The video will include step-by-step building instructions, Bluebird information and habitat requirements. Register by Wednesday, Feb. 3 and pick up Friday, Feb. 12.

Mason Bee Nest Boxes – To Go! Mason bees are some of our most important native pollinators. With this kit, you’ll build your own mason bee house to attract these spring time pollinators to your backyard. During this uniquely-covid style program, we will prepare the box kit for you and then walk you through the construction from the comfort of your home by video. Register by Wednesday, Feb. 10 and pick up Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Winter Herbals – To Go! A naturalist will prepare the herbs, box them and prepare the video instruction. You will be able to pick up the box with the herbs required and after gathering a few household items, you will be ready to participate in our virtual herbal program! This program will discuss and prepare a few seasonally-beneficial products. Register by Wednesday, Feb. 10 and pick up the Wednesday, Feb. 24.

For more information and to register for a program visit www.darkecountyparks.org/programs or call 937-548-0165.

DCP is offering a Bluebird Box kit to assemble at home. A well-built and well-placed blue-bird nest box in a backyard can help boost local populations. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_bluebird_eggs.jpg DCP is offering a Bluebird Box kit to assemble at home. A well-built and well-placed blue-bird nest box in a backyard can help boost local populations. Provided photo