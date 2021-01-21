Ohio jobless claims rise again amidst pandemic uncertainty

COLUMBUS (AP) — The number of Ohioans filing initial claims for unemployment compensation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic jumped last week, according to state data released Thursday.

The latest figures show Ohioans filed 42,975 initial jobless claims for the week ending Jan. 16, a 15-percent increase over the previous week, the Department of Job and Family Services said. Ohioans also filed 265,467 claims for continued unemployment, slightly down from previous weeks.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 7,438 new cases per day on Jan. 6 to 6,113 new cases per day on Jan. 20, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.

The 7-day rolling average of daily deaths in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 73 deaths per day on Jan. 6 to 75 deaths per day on Jan. 20, the data showed.

More than 450,000 Ohioans — or about 4 percent of the state’s population — have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines since mid-December.