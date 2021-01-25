Dog licenses now available

DARKE COUNTY — Annual Dog Licenses for 2021 are now on sale through Jan. 31, 2021 at the eight (8) locations listed below in addition to the Darke County Animal Shelter and the Darke County Auditor’s Office for $16 each:

Ansonia Auto Parts (Ansonia); Arcanum Veterinary Service (Arcanum); Patty’s IGA (Bradford); Ace Hardware (Greenville); Farmers State Bank (New Madison); Harry Birt’s Store (New Weston); Osgood State Bank (Osgood); Ace Hardware (Versailles).

Please note that when purchasing dog licenses from the Agents listed above to make checks payable to the Agent. They sell annual licenses only. According to RC 955.14(E), authorized agents in the county selling dog licenses are required to charge an administrative fee of $0.75 for each dog license in addition to the registration fee.

Three-Year licenses and Permanent licenses are also available. Three-year licenses are $48 and can be purchased at the Auditor’s Office, the Animal Shelter and online. Permanent licenses may be purchased at the Auditor’s Office and at the Animal Shelter for $160. They are non-refundable.

You can also register your dog(s) online at www.doglicenses.us/oh/darke. A $2.25 processing fee applies per dog.

For faster service please mail your renewal form with updated information and the appropriate fees to:

Carol Ginn, Darke County Auditor, 504 S. Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331 (Please make check payable to the Darke County Treasurer).

Kennel Applications can only be purchased at the Darke County Animal Shelter. Kennel licenses are $80.00. A copy of your vendor’s license is required to purchase a Kennel license. A Kennel (Owner) is an establishment that keeps, houses and maintains adult dogs as defined in section 956.01 of the Revised Code, for the purpose of breeding the dogs for a fee or other consideration received through a sale, exchange or lease and that is not a high volume breeder licensed under Chapter 956 of the Revised Code. (ORC 955.02) Effective 3-13-2013.

